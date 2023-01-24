SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $51.47 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00005750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $293.50 million and approximately $51.47 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

