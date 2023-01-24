Susquehanna Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $280.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.20.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $242.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

