SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $285.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $359.52.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $298.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.38. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

