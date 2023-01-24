Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

