Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Synthomer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Synthomer Stock Performance

OTC:SYYYF remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

