TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.13. 5,600,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.76. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after buying an additional 4,293,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 957,874 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.