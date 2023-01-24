Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Position Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,820 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.07% of Tenaris worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 18.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris Stock Down 2.1 %
Tenaris stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
