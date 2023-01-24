Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 298 ($3.69).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.02) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 17,150 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £39,445 ($48,836.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,003.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,081.67. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

