The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $37.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 205,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

