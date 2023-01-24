The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $928.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.