The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

HHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.40.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

