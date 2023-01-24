The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $792.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 775 ($9.60) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.98) to GBX 780 ($9.66) in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($8.04) to GBX 683 ($8.46) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGPYY opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

About The Sage Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.