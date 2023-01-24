The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

TJX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

