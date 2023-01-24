Theta Network (THETA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.92 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004657 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Network has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $34.92 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Network has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00409769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,615.64 or 0.28762788 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00588374 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

