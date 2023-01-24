Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $552.10 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 129.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 133.9% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $552.10 million and $1.48 billion worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00222351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04551797 USD and is up 89.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $779,262,727.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

