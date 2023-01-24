Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 85.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 121.9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $517.96 million and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00221581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,005.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04551797 USD and is up 89.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $779,262,727.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.