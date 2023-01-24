Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 66 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $234.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.80. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

