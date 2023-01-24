Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

WPC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.77. 159,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.