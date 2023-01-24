Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,643,457. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

