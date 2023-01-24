Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,098.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.0% during the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 95,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.65. 553,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

