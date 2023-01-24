Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

