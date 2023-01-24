Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $338.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $361.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.79.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

