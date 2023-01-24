Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
ABT stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
