Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

