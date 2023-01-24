Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 486.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 213.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,582. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.81 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

