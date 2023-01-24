Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 708 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average of $150.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

