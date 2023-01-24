Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.02. 807,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

