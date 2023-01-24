TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,711,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $128.79.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

