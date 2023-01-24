TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 32,124 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 188,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 367,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

