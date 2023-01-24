TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 84 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,164 shares of company stock worth $25,221,512. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

About Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

