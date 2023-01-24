TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 841 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 234,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,817. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.