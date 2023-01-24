Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 5.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 69,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 706,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Tuya Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.58.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 240,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

