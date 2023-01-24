Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 5.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 69,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 706,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.58.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
