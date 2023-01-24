Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 5.1%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 69,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 706,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Tuya Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.58.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 240,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.