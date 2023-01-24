Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.40. 1,074,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.48 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

