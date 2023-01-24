United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of United States Steel worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 685.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,125,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

