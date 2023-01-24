UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $3.31 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $1.68 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00015082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00387328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017567 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.45787604 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,662,285.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

