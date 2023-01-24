UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. Raymond James downgraded UserTesting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,704.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,270.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO De Loo Kaj Van sold 13,652 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $101,297.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,050.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521. Insiders own 38.50% of the company's stock.

UserTesting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 3.04.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

