Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

