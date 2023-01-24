Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 701,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 321,966 shares.The stock last traded at $92.66 and had previously closed at $92.82.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

