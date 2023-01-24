Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

