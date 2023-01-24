Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $145.65 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124,483 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $145,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.52.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,535. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.48 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.