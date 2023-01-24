Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VGR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 390,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753 over the last 90 days. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Vector Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 184,596 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

