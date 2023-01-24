Venus USDC Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.12 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.12 million and $18.29 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02182497 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,145,438.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

