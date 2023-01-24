Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,753,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,841,068. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

