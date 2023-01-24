Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

