Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Veru Stock Performance

VERU opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 212.88%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Veru by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

