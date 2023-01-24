Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 4.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.56. 5,214,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 12,312,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.