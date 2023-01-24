VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $17,523.79 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00227032 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,335.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

