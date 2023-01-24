Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is AIA Group Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $225.99. 1,823,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $425.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.15.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

