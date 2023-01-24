Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

