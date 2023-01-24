Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

